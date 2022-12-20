COMMITMENT TO HEALTH RECOGNIZED AT TWILIO, KOCH INDUSTRIES, MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE AND STILLMAN

Two companies, three universities recognized for their commitment to health by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

They prioritize the health of their team and their community, and they put their energy and resources behind that priority. That also makes them leaders in their communities.” — MaryLis Rich, President, CEO Roundtable on Cancer Gold Standard

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer is recognizing two companies and three universities for their commitment to the health of employees, students and community members with CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ accreditation.

The companies are Twilio, Inc., a customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in America.

In 2022, the CEO Roundtable launched the Going for Gold initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to implement the Gold Standard. Three HBCU’s -- Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN; South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC; and Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL -- join one other HBCU, Shaw University in Raleigh, NC – in earning this recognition.

“Implementing the Gold Standard is a reflection of the values of these institutions,” said MaryLis Rich, President, CEO Roundtable on Cancer Gold Standard. “They prioritize the health of their team and their community, and they put their energy and resources behind that priority. That also makes them leaders in their communities.”

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs and their companies, founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the CEO Cancer Gold Standard to provide an evidence-based framework for employers to build a healthier workplace by focusing on cancer risk reduction, early detection, access to clinical trials, and high-quality care.

More than 7.4 million people are directly affected by the Gold Standard implemented at over 200 private, non-profit and government organizations, large and small, from diverse industries. Those organizations include the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training, and many NCI- designated cancer centers.

Organizations must demonstrate that their health benefits and workplace culture include extensive, concrete actions in five key areas: Health Education and Navigation, Prevention and Early Detection, Advancing Treatment, Survivorship, and Well-Being.

The Gold Standard is based on the latest scientific evidence and evolves to ensure the framework promotes the adoption of the best benefits and policies to maximize positive health outcomes for employees, families, and communities.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio visit: www.twilio.com.

About Koch Industries

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries is one of the world’s largest private companies with 120,000 employees in 70+ countries. Charles G. Koch is chairman of the board and CEO of Koch Industries, a position he has held since 1967. Since then, the company has transformed into a dynamic and diverse group of companies focused on value creation that helps people improve their lives through products, technologies and services. Learn more at https://www.kochind.com/.

About Meharry Medical College

Founded in 1876, Meharry Medical College is the nation’s largest private, independent historically Black academic health sciences center dedicated to educating minority and other health professionals. True to its heritage, it is a United Methodist Church related institution. The college is particularly well known for its uniquely nurturing, highly effective educational programs; emerging preeminence in health disparities research; culturally sensitive, evidence-based health services and significant contribution to the diversity of the nation’s health professions workforce. Meharry is a leading national educator of African Americans with M.D. and D.D.S. degrees and Ph.D. degrees in the biomedical sciences. Find out more at https://home.mmc.edu/.

About South Carolina State University

Since 1896, South Carolina State University has maintained a legacy of excellence in education. They have been home to generations of scholars and leaders in business, military service, government, athletics, education, medicine, science, engineering technology and more. Located in Orangeburg, SC, SC State was founded as a land grant college with a mission of providing education and service to the citizens of the state. Learn more at https://scsu.edu/.

About Stillman College

Stillman College is a liberal arts institution with a historical and formal affiliation with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). It is committed to fostering academic excellence, to providing opportunities for diverse populations, and to maintaining a strong tradition of preparing students for leadership and service by fostering experiential learning and community engagement designed to equip and empower Stillman’s students and its constituents. Stillman College, authorized by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in the United States in 1875, held its first classes in 1876 and was chartered as a legal corporation by the State of Alabama in 1895. Read more at https://stillman.edu/.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.