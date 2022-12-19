Retail FX broker DB Investing set to enter LATAM with new BD Manager
Seychelles-regulated broker announced the recruitment of a new Business Development Manager for the LATAM region.LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seychelles-regulated retail FX broker DB Investing has announced the recruitment of a new Business Development Manager for the LATAM region.
Laura de Aguiar, who has spearheaded regional expansion operations for various Forex companies before, will roll up her sleeves this time for DB Investing’s success.
As part of its steady growth strategy, DB Investing has set its sights on the LATAM market as the next step. Laura will set a strong foundation for the company’s operations in the region. The company already has offices in Dubai and Cyprus.
De Aguiar has expressed her enthusiasm for the new position: “This is a great opportunity for me to boost DB Investing’s operations in Latin America, by engaging new and existing associates.”
Laura will mainly focus on exploring opportunities and developing expansion strategies for the region, following the executive team’s vision for sustainable growth.
The company was delighted to confirm that more industry veterans are scheduled to join the management team soon. DB Investing is part of the Invest Group Global and it holds a Security Dealer license since June 2020 from the FSA regulator (Financial Services Authority) in Seychelles.
With a growing team of specialists based in Dubai, Cyprus, and many other financial hubs across the globe. The company serves in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese. They offer more than 300 assets with fair pricing, commissions, and spreads. They are set to more than triple that number soon, with over 1000 CFD instruments for currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices.
