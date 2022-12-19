Podcast: Trends for Power Apps in 2023
Business Applications MVP Kylie Kiser discusses trends in learning and software training, focusing on Power Applications.
We need to make sure that they have the tools to use the system and continually be able to get better and enjoy what they're doing.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations are using more apps than ever, leading to the rise of the composable enterprise. Armed with Power Apps capabilities, more people than ever before can create applications.
— Kylie Kiser, Business Applications MVP
This has real implications for vendor-based training. As businesses are only set to use even more apps, they are becoming more unique, and vendor-based training is becoming less relevant. In 2023, it is important to consider training as something created inside the organization.
In the latest episode of the Digital Adoption Talks podcast, Kylie Kiser joins hosts Rick McCutcheon (Microsoft MVP) and Joachim Schiermacher (ClickLearn CEO) to discuss trends for Power Apps in 2023. The conversation touches upon digital adoption, learning platforms, and the reality behind learning styles in the era of the composable enterprise.
With over 10 years of experience migrating users for conversions, Kiser leads rollouts of digital adoption software and works to deliver training content to users. Along with the podcast hosts, she explores the effect of these trends and their impact on vendor-based training.
Kiser underscores that training and learning are very important, yet difficult because the hardest part of any new system is getting people to use it and that it is pointless to work to deliver new systems if nobody uses them. It is vital to make sure that users have the tools to use the system so that they can continually improve and enjoy what they are doing.
Training & learning providers need to make sure that users know what they need to be able to do their jobs effectively and providers must find ways to continually re-enforce this training. Users must have reliable and quick access to relevant materials. Training has to be, in Kiser's words, "Really easy."
Learning & training need to be flexible so that they can be easily updated as changes are happening. Kiser sums it up as, "The short answer is digital adoption is super important, and it's very important to find great tools that are flexible for delivering this."
Kiser identifies 3 trends in digital adoption for remote work in Power and first-party apps.
1. Engagement: "It's so difficult to train people virtually," She relates. "Even before the work-from-home revolution, the gold standard in training was in-person." It is no longer feasible to expect people to focus on a full-day training class. People lose attention and training providers need to find ways to keep people engaged.
2. Community help: One of the most difficult aspects of successful digital adoption is making people feel comfortable getting help. The trend right now is to build a community around training, either internal or external. For instance, communities are currently being implemented through Twitter, Power Platform user groups, and internally.
3. Learning styles: There is a growing cohort of people who believe that learning styles do not exist. Kiser counters this idea, saying that it is not that people have a specific learning style but that users need to experience content in multiple ways.
