NEDA Announces Launch of Comprehensive Center for Eating Disorders
NEDA has been awarded The Grace Holland Cozine Foundation Grant to create an online resource center
It’s in honor of Grace and her fierce spirit that we’ve committed to doing all that we can to make sure that people who need help can find it – immediately and effectively.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) today announced that it is the recipient of the Grace Holland Cozine Foundation (GHCF) grant to establish The Grace Holland Cozine Resource Center (GHCRC). The new online center will become the leading resource hub for the eating disorder community and will offer information to help individuals and families navigate through all stages of their journey. GHCRC represents the joint commitment between NEDA and GHCF to create and expand online content and resources for the eating disorders community.
— Patty Cozine
The overall goal of the GHCRC is to connect individuals and family members with the critical information and support they need to address eating disorders, especially for early intervention. To support the development of the center, NEDA has appointed Elizabet Altunkara as the full-time Resource Director who will oversee all areas of the project. Additionally, NEDA will seek input from a wide variety of experts in the eating disorder and mental health communities -- spanning professional experts to lay leaders with lived experience.
Patty Cozine, who with her husband Dan launched GHCF in memory of their daughter Grace, said, “Young people are at a greater risk than ever of developing an eating disorder. It’s in honor of Grace and her fierce spirit that we’ve committed to doing all that we can to make sure that people who need help can find it – immediately and effectively. Grace was committed to bringing greater awareness to this misunderstood disease in order to support her vulnerable peers and their families, and this resources center is a manifestation of her vision and spirit.”
“With the critical support from this grant from the GHCF, we are now able to expand our outreach to the eating disorder community and grow both our available resources and our ability to connect and engage with leading stakeholders, researchers, and experts in the field,” added Elizabeth Thompson, CEO of NEDA. “Our website, a touchstone for millions of people every year, is often the first online resource people select when they are seeking information and support. And with this generous grant, NEDA can significantly improve these vital resources, especially for parents, friends, and educators who are often on the frontlines for positive early intervention.”
For more information about eating disorders and where you can find treatment and help, please visit NEDA’s web site at: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.
About the National Eating Disorders Association
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care. Through our programs and services, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research and puts essential resources into the hands of those in need. For more information, please visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.
About the Grace Holland Cozine Foundation:
The Grace Holland Cozine Foundation has been established to honor the life and memory of Grace Cozine. Grace was an amazing young woman who struggled with an eating disorder from the age of 12. Throughout her journey, Grace advocated for others and was willing to share her personal story to bring attention and resources to those in need. This foundation created in her name is a response to her vision. The GHCF is working with existing organizations and charities including the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) to establish and support programs that foster strength and wellbeing for young people at risk and initiatives connected to eating disorders' education, advocacy, and mental health. For more information, please visit: https://gracehollandcozinefoundation.org
