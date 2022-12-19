Female startup of Women Startup Competition 2022 is the first spiritual dating app from Austria

Oratis the winner of Women Startup Competition

Here are the winners of the final of the 8th Women Startup Competition, which was won by entries from more than 80 countries.

GLOBAL, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best female startup of 2022 is the first spiritual dating app from AustriaWSC 2022 winners2022 marks the eighth edition of the Women Startup Competition final event, which attracted participants from more than 80 countries, including South East Asia and the United States. The final of the event series was preceded by 6 semi-finals from Budapest to Kuala Lumpur and offers a great perspective not only for European women entrepreneurs and startups, but also for the angel and venture capital investors who follow the event."Every year we are excited to open up the registration opportunity because we believe in the young entrepreneurs around us and we believe that integration, not segregation, is the way to achieve a more balanced gender diversification in business and to help the resulting innovative businesses that create a true game changer to expand globally". - "This year we visited Albania and Kuala Lumpur too, because we felt and experienced the need of the startup environment there for us to be active and for startups that are geographically distant to meet each other and to activate their strengths together."This year's winner of the Women Startup Competition Global is Austria's Oratis ( https://pozi.io/startups/oratis ), the first spiritual dating app that focuses on inner energies, powered by a special astrology and personality trait algorithm.Second place went to myCulture ( https://pozi.io/startups/myculture ), an app that personalises and optimises the finding and booking of art and cultural exhibitions and events with personalised recommendations.Third place went to the German team Mahika by Lady Glass https://pozi.io/startups/lady-glass ), who are making holistic health accessible to all with their first immerse wellness app.Curious visitors will be able to meet the winners in person at the upcoming ViennaUP'23 festival ( www.viennaup.com ) in Vienna, which is being organised thanks to our main sponsor, the Vienna Business Agency.About the Women Startup Competition initiativeLaunched in 2014, the Women Startup Competition initiative has received and supported more than a thousand applications from international and domestic women startups. The number of applicants is growing year on year - with over 400 pre-registrations for this year's competition - and they hope this will serve as a role model for other talented startups to follow.There are no thematic restrictions on ideas. Anyone who feels their idea could be of interest to the general public and investors is welcome to apply.The only condition to participate in the competition is that the start-ups must be at least 50% women, whose talent and dedication can inspire others. The competition has so far seen a number of successful ideas from the fields of mobile, biotech, fashion, art and gastronomy, which have received investment. It is particularly encouraging that mothers with young children are also increasingly returning to the business community with their own ideas, often related to children.In view of the above, female entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, and "male" businesses are encouraged to find new female business partners as quickly as possible, so that they can register for next year's competitions as soon as possible.For more information and to apply: http://www.womenstartupcompetition.com/ Pictures: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/60vsyl1fr04osok/AAAR6lxwo7Wrbot2GDZcdFPEa?dl=0 Our Sponsors.:.Vienna Business Agency .:. Neticle .:. CKGSB .:. Pozi.io .:. Tamás Müller | +36 30 280 6060 | tamas@womenstartupcompetition.com

Women Startup Competition Final 2022