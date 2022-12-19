The League of Tigers (tLOT – leagueoftigers.com) welcomes Franc Schmitt as key adviser to the Board
SINGAPORE, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, both as an investor and developer, Franc Schmitt joins the Board of tLOT in an advisory capacity, a global community of likeminded investors.
The League of Tigers (tLOT – www.leagueoftigers.com) is proud to welcome Franc as an adviser to the community’s Board. Franc brings over 40 years of extensive experience and success in the real estate development and investment niche.
Investing predominantly in industrial real estate, Franc has managed to build a €500 million portfolio, survive 2 recessions and countless market pricing bubbles. His direct insight and his network make him an invaluable addition to the League of Tigers community.
In his capacity as an adviser to the Board, Franc will support the team in identifying mispricing arbitrages and undervalued assets within the commercial real estate market.
ABOUT THE LEAGUE OF TIGERS
The League of Tigers (tLOT) is a community of investors with over 1000 members worldwide. The mission of tLOT is to develop and cultivate a strong communal of like-minded investors, driven by the same values, investing in well-researched and vetted situations that meet the community’s core criteria.
The League of Tigers (tLOT) is presided by the Board – a group of over 50 business leaders, banking experts, veteran entrepreneurs, hedge fund and VC managers. The Board’s role is to research, identify, vet, and approve investment opportunities within a select number of niches and bring these opportunities to the tLOT community. Each member decides if to participate in a group that ultimately invests in the opportunities set forth.
Ms. Muriel Buehrlen, VP Communications
