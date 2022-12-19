Imperium Dynamics launched its Workplace Safety Analysis tool developed using the Power Platform
Imperium Dynamics, an ISV and Microsoft partner, is excited to announce its new ISV solution Imperium Job Hazard Analysis, developed using Power Platform.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperium Dynamics, an ISV and Microsoft partner, is excited to announce its new ISV solution Imperium Job Hazard Analysis, developed using Power Platform. It is a seamless survey tool to help businesses conduct risk assessments, track hazard incidents, develop custom safety protocols and ensure their employees' safety and well-being.
Imperium JHA solution includes:
• A model-driven app and a canvas Application to be used by employers and employees, respectively.
• 4 built-in configurable surveys for analyzing chemical ergonomic, physical, and biological safety hazards.
• Risk scoring using OSHA standards.
• Configurable branching rules for specific and relevant surveys.
• Real-time analytics for data-driven decision-making.
Imperium Job Hazard Analysis solution is highly customizable and can be tailored to the specific needs of each organization, making it a practical and versatile workplace safety tool for companies of all sizes and industries.
It is particularly beneficial for industries that involve physical labor or hazardous materials, such as manufacturing, construction, and mining. Businesses in these industries can proactively identify and address potential hazards, ensuring a safer workplace for their employees.
Imperium Dynamics is committed to helping businesses create safer, more efficient workplaces. We are confident that our job hazard analysis (JHA) solution will be a valuable asset for various industries.
Overall, an Imperium JHA is a valuable tool for identifying and assessing workplace hazards and risks and implementing controls to mitigate those risks.
For more information about our solutions, please visit https://imperiumdynamics.com/ or contact us at info@Imperiumdynamics.com.
We look forward to helping your businesses improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents and injuries in the workplace.
