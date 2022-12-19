Global Railway Management System Market Growth Trajectory

Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022”, the railway management system market is predicted to reach a value of $38.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The railway management system market is expected to grow to $54.76 billion in 2026 at a (CAGR) of 9.4%. Digitization and automation technologies are contributing to the growth of the railway management systems market.

Key Trends In The Railway Management System Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend in the railway management systems market. Key players operating in the railway management systems sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to extend their growth into new areas. For instance, in October 2020, Hitachi Rail STS, a US-based company, announced a partnership with BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) for a $798 million contract to design Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), the latest technology for digitally controlling trains with increased capacity and improved service. Also, in January 2020, Siemens, a Germany-based automation company, announced a partnership with Advanced Rail Management Corporation (Arm), a US-based railroad company, to aid the automotive supply chain with design, advanced driver assistance, in-vehicle infotainment, and verification difficulties.

Overview Of The Railway Management System Market

The railway management system market consists of sales of railway management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include a variety of tools and services that help better manage the rail industry. Railway management system implements information technology for improvement in efficiency, traffic planning, operation management, monitoring, decision-making, maintenance and support, and better management of railways.

Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Offerings: Solutions, Services

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise

• By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud Based

• By Component: Rail Operations Management System, Rail Traffic Management System, Rail Asset Management System, Rail Control System, Rail Maintenance Management System, Passenger Information System (PIS), Rail Security

• By Geography: The global railway management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Indra Sistemas, Ansaldo STS, Alstom, Hitachi Ltd, ABB Ltd, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Transportation, Cisco

Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth railway management system market research.



