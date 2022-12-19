Trevor Joseph Releases first EP Titled “My Way” as a Rapper
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trevor Joseph, a rapper from Orlando, Florida has just released an EP titled "My Way". My Way is his first release as a Rap artist and the project was fully undertaken by Trevor. He is responsible for the artistry aspects like the beats, editing, mixing, mastering the project and also shooting of the album's video.
Born in 1993, Trevor Joseph is a talented artist who developed an affinity for everything art, from modeling and acting to filming and photography. Over the years, Trevor fine-tuned his skills and became recognized for his amazing musical work. His journey as a musical artist began as nothing more than a hobby and an activity to pass time. However, he developed a passion for music through poetry.
Today, the skillful artist singlehandedly manages his musical projects. The various skills which he learned and perfected over the years are used in the creation and production of his music. From making his beats, writing songs, producing, mixing, and mastering his tracks. He shoots his videos, does all the visual effects, shoots his photos, and creates his graphic designs.
Trevor Joseph has released several songs and videos before now which are available on his website and streaming platforms. Some of them are: 'BEST ft. S3nsation', 'Day Plan', and 'Welcome to my world' amongst others.
"My way" is available for streaming on various platforms which include Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.
For updates on Trevor Joseph, visit his website and sign up for the email list for free to get all the current updates on his latest project.
Website: https://www.trevorjosephmusic.com
