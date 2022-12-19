James Titmas's new book "The Engerny Thing'' is an entertaining and informative resource to help children answer some of the biggest questions about the universe

Recent release "The Engerny Thing" from Page Publishing author James Titmas is an endearing exploration into kids' curiosity about outer space. On their quest to better understand the world around them, three children gain some keen knowledge on the universe with the help of their family.

STOW, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Titmas, a renowned engineer and recipient of the coveted Distinguished Alumni Award from Akron University's College of Engineering, has completed his new book "The Engerny Thing": an illuminating guide to grasping the universe's key concepts for the whole family.

Space can be a difficult thing for kids to understand. In his book, Titmas writes, "The children were told at school that the universe began with a big bang and that it is still expanding. They had all kinds of worries and questions about what was going to happen."

Published by Page Publishing, James Titmas's amusing tale helps kids tackle the big questions, like "what is gravity, really?" and "what is light, really?" During a family night, Jimmy, Bess, and Jamie ask Opa and Oma their most pressing queries about the galaxy. Jimmy's mom and dad get involved as well, and soon the whole family is engaged in discussion about how to better comprehend the universe.

Filled with colorful metaphors to help the children get the picture, Opa and Oma teach them a thing or two about movement through space, the way light travels, and Einstein's theory of relativity. Do some of the clouds of galaxies really orbit around an unknown center in a torus, or donut, shaped pattern? Are there alternate possibilities for the so-called red shift, other than an expanding universe? Is the slingshot effect anything like David and Goliath? Titmas makes these concepts easy to digest for young, inquisitive minds.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Engerny Thing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

