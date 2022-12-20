The G2 Winter Reports Are Out, And NobelBiz OMNI+ is Named a High Performer
Here at NobelBiz, we measure our success by the trustworthiness of our business and the social proof that comes from our customers.
'Nobelbiz makes life easier in every manner.'”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our mission to help contact centers worldwide achieve their maximum productivity potential and assure its clients and the market all the tools they need to succeed - rests heavily on our ability to bring moments of social proof to life for our customers.
— G2 User Review
We are proud, then, to announce that we just received the best Christmas ever, the results of Winter’s G2 reports – the world’s largest tech marketplace for peer-to-peer software reviews.
NobelBiz OMNI+ has been awarded the High Performer Badge, ranking #36 in the Contact Center Category. Alongside achieving High Performer status across this category, NobelBiz has received an additional two badges: Easiest to do business with a score of 100% (Likelihood to Recommend, Ease of Doing Business With) and Ease of use (Meets Requirements). We are thrilled to hold onto these titles due to having the highest overall rankings in each of the corresponding Index Report categories.
Our full list of ranks for NobelBiz OMNI+:
Rated #1 for Has the product been a good partner in doing business?
Rated #1 for Likelihood to Recommend
Rated #4 for Meets Requirements
Rated #6 for Quality of Support
Rated #12 for Ease of Use
Rated #18 for Ease of Admin
Rated #25 for User Satisfaction
Rated #34 for Ease of Setup
Rated #42 for Price
Rated #61 for Market Presence
Steve Bederman, CEO of NobelBiz: ‘We are so grateful to our customers for their reviews and kind words and for their support in pushing our products always to be one step ahead of the times regarding technology, compliance, workforce management, and so on.
We cannot achieve this without our complete contact center solution, the great cooperation with our dearest clients and the hard work of our employees.
Needless to say, it is a great honor to be featured in a G2 report this year, we will not rest on our laurels, we are going to use this proof to continue to innovate our cloud call center software platform so our customers can build better experiences for their customers.
The G2 reports come out every quarter and are the clear indicator of B2b tach buyer validation. The best-performing companies are being awarded badges based on reviews submitted by verified customers. It is definitely the go-to destination to discover, manage and review the technology that businesses need to reach their potential.
All in all, this is a great way to end 2022, and we are looking forward to keeping this momentum in 2023 and seeing what it brings!
To read NobelBiz Omni+’s reviews, head this way. Or to book a platform demo – and see what this is all about – contact our team now.
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
