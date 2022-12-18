Views exchanged on the economic and management reforms

UZBEKISTAN, December 18 - On December 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received his Advisor on Economic Development, Effective Public Administration and International Cooperation, Suma Chakrabarti.

The achieved results and further plans within the framework of economic and administrative reforms in the country were considered.

Considering the transformations being implemented in all important areas, the Head of the state noted the importance of continuing work on modernizing and ensuring the competitiveness of priority sectors of the economy, in the areas of transformation of public administration, digitalization and investment attractiveness.

Suma Chakrabarti, noting that the effective measures taken by Uzbekistan in a difficult situation in the global economy ensure the dynamics of economic reforms in the country, supported measures to continue joint efforts in this direction at a new stage.

At the meeting, other important areas on the agenda were also considered.

Source: UzA