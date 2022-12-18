Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,709 in the last 365 days.

Views exchanged on the economic and management reforms

UZBEKISTAN, December 18 - On December 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received his Advisor on Economic Development, Effective Public Administration and International Cooperation, Suma Chakrabarti.

The achieved results and further plans within the framework of economic and administrative reforms in the country were considered.

Considering the transformations being implemented in all important areas, the Head of the state noted the importance of continuing work on modernizing and ensuring the competitiveness of priority sectors of the economy, in the areas of transformation of public administration, digitalization and investment attractiveness.

Suma Chakrabarti, noting that the effective measures taken by Uzbekistan in a difficult situation in the global economy ensure the dynamics of economic reforms in the country, supported measures to continue joint efforts in this direction at a new stage.

At the meeting, other important areas on the agenda were also considered.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Views exchanged on the economic and management reforms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.