TV Channel Developers Launches the European Motorcycles TV Channel on the ROKU Platform
TV Channel Developers has launched the European Motorcycles TV Channel on the ROKU platform, for viewers worldwide.
Seeing these classic European Motorcycles, that many of us enjoyed in our youth, once again is a wonderful journey down memory lane. The craftsmanship and beauty of engineering is a sight to behold.”PORTMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV Channel Developers has launched the European Motorcycles TV Channel on the ROKU platform, for viewers worldwide, just in time for the holiday viewing season as Winter approaches in the northern hemisphere and our motorcycles are being stored until next Spring.
Initial video categories include Modern, Vintage and Off Road but will be expanded to include specific European Motorcycle brands such as Ducati, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta, Triumph, BMW, Italjet, New Imperial, Matchless, Benelli, Bultaco, Douglas to name a few, as the video repository expands.
Sidecar machines including Zundapp and Velocette Flight are shown. These innovative solutions to bringing additional people along for the ride even included luggage bags in some cases, such as the Zundapp motorcycle that is in one of the videos.
Modern European motorcycles category includes the Ducati Diavel 1260, the second cruiser bike made by Ducati. With a top speed of 169 mph motivated by a 162 hp V-Twin engine, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is certainly a machine to behold.
Ducati Monster S4, Ducati 748S, Ducati Superbike 888 Desmoquattro and Ducati 996 Sportbikes are also shown in separate videos, as is the classic Ducati 200 Elite.
Triumph is represented with their Bonneville T214, once the fastest motorcycle in the world with a land speed record of 214.4 mph at the Bonneville salt flats. Also, the Triumph Street Triple 675, the Triumph Thruxton with it's powerful 1200cc engine, and the classic Triumph Tiger 650.
The Norton Commando 850 is also shown. Fully restored Classic Vincent is filmed in detail. The unusual Hercules Wankel 2000 rotary-engined motorcycle gets a closeup.
BMW is represented with the R1100S, K1300S, R1200RT and R75/5. Aermacchis Harley-Davidson Sprint is here as well in this European Motorcycle show.
Moto Guzzi V7, and V7 Racer as well as the V10 Centauro twin-cylinder machines are filmed in detail so that we can see the superb engineering and sculpted fairings, The Moto Guzzi Norge touring bike and Moto Guzzi 850 Eldorado are also shown.
European Motorcycle manufacturers, collectors, or even individual owners worldwide, are invited to share videos of their European Motorcycle. Non-exclusive channel category sponsorship opportunities are also available. All submitted videos are stored at TV Channel Developers' high-speed video feed, we do not accept links to videos, nor DRM-protected content. Further details, as well as video specific requirements will be made available upon request.
