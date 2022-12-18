Submit Release
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals To Announce Topline Results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Study of Resmetirom on Monday, December 19th

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), plans to announce topline results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH study of resmetirom on Monday, December 19th, 2022.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

• MAESTRO-NASH Press Release:   December 19th, 2022 at 7:00 am EST
• MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Conference Call:     December 19th, 2022 at 8:00 am EST
     

To access the live webcast of the call with slides please visit the Investors section of Madrigal's website or click here. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. An archived webcast will be available on the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


