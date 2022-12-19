STEVEN ADLER Guitarist Michael Thomas Releases New Single & Lyric Video "Hammer Of A Gun"
EINPresswire.com/ -- STEVEN ADLER Guitarist Michael Thomas Releases New Single & Lyric Video "Hammer Of A Gun"
Guitar hero Michael Thomas, who currently tours with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame, is releasing the new single Hammer of a Gun to close out 2022 and kick off a new year of rock n’ roll. A deep and introspective song, Hammer of a Gun was written as a reflection on how life is short, and we have to make the most of our time here. “Life moves so quick, we don’t often have the chance to reflect,” says Thomas. “It’s almost nostalgic when life comes full circle.”
In addition to selling out shows with Adler, Thomas has thrilled audiences with Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures, as well as on tracks featuring diverse artists ranging from Snoop Dogg to graduates of American Idol and The Voice. Previously this year, Thomas released the singles What’s on Your Mind (Pure Energy) and Take Me. The first single is a cover of a popular Information Society song that Thomas gave his own style too, while Take Me is an original tune that screams anthem rock and received high praise from rock and pop critics. An accomplished songwriter in many genres of music, Thomas penned the music and lyrics to the Steven Adler song Alive to coincide with the release of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame drummer’s autobiography “My Appetite for Destruction.” That single premiered on The Howard Stern Show and was featured on ESPN, MTV, and VH1, helping to propel the book to become a New York Times Best Seller.
The Official Lyric Video for Hammer of a Gun can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/m66iK6AAVFw
The single can be purchased at Amazon, iTunes, Bandcamp and other online retailers worldwide. It is available on all listening platforms. Rock fans will be enamored with the new Hammer of a Gun tune, and so will pop enthusiasts. Musically there are suggestions of such diverse influences as Alice in Chains, Tears for Fears, and Depeche Mode. Hammer of a Gun features all the elements to attract listeners on both pop and rock stations. Like all Michael Thomas songs, it features a strong hook and catchy chorus, along with blistering guitar work and passionate vocals. “This is a song and a video that lets you use your imagination,” notes Thomas. “The animated lyric video is going to mean something different to each individual. I wanted to make listening and watching a personal experience.”
To buy or stream Hammer of a Gun visit: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/michaelthomas3/hammer-of-a-gun
MICHAEL THOMAS - HAMMER OF A GUN (Official Lyric Video)