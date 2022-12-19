Professional Regrouting: The Secrets to Tile Restoration
When tile and grout steam cleaning no longer works to restore clean grout lines, regrouting might be the next step.
Regrouting is an important part of any tile restoration project.
— Jacquelyn S., Tile and Grout Cleaning Expert
But what exactly is regrouting? Regrouting is the process of removing the existing grout from between tiles and replacing with new grout. Regrouting is a crucial part of any tile restoration project and a masterful way to keep the space clean.
Removing the old grout is a multi-step process. First, special oscillating tools are used to scrape away the old grout. This must be done carefully to avoid accidentally damaging the tile. Vacuuming and sweeping throughout this process help to keep the area clean and ensure visibility throughout. Once the old grout has been removed, the area is thoroughly cleaned once more. Then the new grout is installed.
Depending upon the location of the regrouting, different types of grout may be recommended. Regrouting shower tiles, for example, will typically require non-sanded or resin-based grout. Either of these grouts will fill the joints and remain flexible, though resin-based grout does provide further benefits. Sanded grout, on the other hand, would not be the best choice for a shower.
The next question asked is usually "Why regrout? What are the benefits?" There are several reasons why regrouting may be necessary, especially regrouting bathroom tiles. First off, regrouting implies new grout, refreshing the entire space as the old, damaged, and discolored grout is removed.
Regrouting can also help protect the tile and subfloor from moisture. Missing and cracked grout allows for leaks which can lead to water damage and the growth of mold and mildew. Repairing the grout will ensure the tile is sealed and the space is protected.
Finally, the grout of today is vastly different from the grout of yesterday. New additives and compounds have created different types of grout that are waterproof and flexible, mold and stain-resistant. Resin-based and epoxy grouts lead to greater versatility and protection in tiled areas.
Knowing the answer to why regrouting is important, the next question to ask is if regrouting is worth the cost. The answer to this question depends on the specific situation. There are various things to consider before making the final decision. Some people, for example, have the bathroom regrouted simply to change the color of the grout.
If the grout is cracked, missing, stained, or damaged in any way, regrouting or perhaps grout repair is highly recommended. If the tile is starting to look old and worn, that may actually be a result of aging grout. Regrouting would be helpful in this case, to bring new life to the space.
However, if the tile is in good condition, then regrouting may not be worth it. It's important to consider the extent of the work that needs to be done and compare that to a given budget. For example, repairing one line in a shower does not require full regrouting. Typically, a professional will be able to provide their best recommendation for each situation.
Many people may attempt to regrout themselves. Some folks are savvy enough to tackle this kind of work, especially on a small scale for repairs and fixes. Simple tools can be used to remove the grout, such as triangle tools and blades. These tools however may be difficult to use for regrouting a larger space.
Hiring a professional grout repair service is often the best option, especially for large projects. Professional grout repair technicians have the experience, expertise, and equipment needed to get the job done. They can also help determine the right type of grout, and explain how to maintain it.
Now that the decision has been made to move forward with a professional, how much does the regrouting cost? The cost of regrouting can vary greatly depending on many different things. For a rough understanding, most professionals will ask the following questions. The answers will help to build an estimate for the cost to regrout the tile.
(1) Is the work area floor tile, wall tile, or countertop tile? What is the square footage of the space? Is it indoors or outdoors? Is there access for the technician to perform the work?
(2) What is the size of the tile and the grout lines? Are the tiles natural stone, ceramic, or porcelain?
(3) What type of grout is to be removed/installed?
(4) Is the regrouting meant to fix any specific problems?
This might explain why it's difficult to find the cost to regrout a shower, bathroom floor, kitchen, counter, etc, online. Labor and material costs must be considered so expect most companies to have a minimum service fee. Though it varies upon location, in Los Angeles, the minimum regrouting tile floor cost is at least a couple hundred dollars. Consult with a professional tile regrouting service for exact pricing as some companies charge per hour, or per the scope of work.
It's important to keep in mind that this is a labor-intensive process. An educated and experienced technician will be able to explain the step-by-step process and the grout to be installed. If a different type of grout is preferred, be sure to mention this to the technician as well.
As with all professional services, verify that the company is licensed, bonded, and insured for whatever service they are providing.
Regrouting is an important part of any tile restoration project for many reasons. Whether restoring the space, repairing cracks and missing grout, or protecting the house from moisture, mold, and mildew. With the right professional grout repair service, the tile will look beautiful and last for years to come.
