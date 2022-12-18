Premier’s statement on Chanukah

CANADA, December 18 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in celebration of the start of Chanukah:

“Today, we join members of the Jewish community here at home and around the world to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.

“In the darkness of winter, the candles of the menorah will burn brightly in many homes for the next eight days and nights. Families and friends will celebrate the joy of Chanukah by gathering to light candles, exchange gifts, share holiday treats and give thanks for the miracles of Chanukah.

“Today, the lights of the menorah symbolize the miraculous lamp used by the Maccabees to rededicate the Holy Temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago. Thought to have only had enough oil for one day, the lamp burned for eight days straight.

“As we prepare to turn the page on this year, the story of Chanukah reminds us of the power of courage, hope and light.

“To all those celebrating Chanukah, Chag Urim Sameach!”