/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Sydney/
NORTH SYDNEY, NS, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an infrastructure announcement with Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, and Lawrence Thomas Shebib, Executive Director of the North Sydney Food Bank Society.
|
Date:
|
Monday, December 19, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. AST
|
|
|
Location:
|
North Sydney Community Food Bank Gymnasium
|
|
(Former Seton Elementary School)
|
|
25 Wilkie Avenue
|
|
North Sydney, NS, B2A 1Y5
|
|
