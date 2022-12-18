Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,672 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Sydney/

NORTH SYDNEY, NS, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an infrastructure announcement with Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, and Lawrence Thomas Shebib, Executive Director of the North Sydney Food Bank Society.

Date:

Monday, December 19, 2022


Time:

11:00 a.m. AST


Location:

North Sydney Community Food Bank Gymnasium

(Former Seton Elementary School)

25 Wilkie Avenue

North Sydney, NS, B2A 1Y5


Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/18/c7023.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Sydney/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.