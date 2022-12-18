Robusta Group launches Octopus: the tech-hub builder

Octopus: Robusta Company

CAIRO, EGYPT, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies growing their tech-teams or looking to shift their tech-talent strategies can now use “Octopus” the new tech talent platform launched by Robusta Group.

Octopus is a tech-hub builder that gives companies access to top talent in a modern near-shoring set up and specializes in rapidly assembling remote global tech teams that are fully aligned with the culture and practices of a particular brand.



By providing tailored hubs to suit its clients needs, Octopus gives companies all the advantages of remote work and offshoring without all the negatives. With a transparent pricing model that helps its clients stay flexible and lean, Octopus cuts on significant overhead costs and fat margins to focus on the success of its clients which it regards as long-term partners.



Unlike with traditional outsourcing models where providers do not allow contractors to be converted to full time employees, Octopus offers its clients a default Build-Operate-Transfer option that gives them a viable path to grow their core team while maintaining flexibility and relying on a strong partner to support their growth. Not only does this option give its clients the peace of mind by not having to worry about growing dependency on an external partner, it also helps with the integration of hired team members by providing a clear path to their growth.



Octopus' mission is to help people reach their highest potential while providing businesses with the core talent to maximize their shared success.

“We strive to drive mutual value through collaboration by connecting jobs and tech talent, enabling excellent remote work, increasing knowledge sharing and creating lasting economic effects” underlines Mahmoud Badr, Managing Partner of Robusta Group, based in Switzerland.



Robusta Group is building on its ten years of expertise in the tech industry of managing hundreds of Software Engineers, Product Managers, and Designers and successfully delivering over 300 projects across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Robusta Group is considered a preferred employer in the Egyptian market and with the booming growth in technology expansion and the wide tech-talent pool of nearly 50,000 graduates with tech-degrees, Egypt became the perfect starting destination for Octopus' hub . In addition, Egypt is Robusta’s home game where some of the Robustians are influencers in the Egyptian tech-community.



Octopus team will help make use of this talent pool and unlock new opportunities for remote businesses seeking modern solutions for hiring techies without any hassle or disengagement.

If you would like to know more, take a few seconds to complete this form and the team will reach out and connect: https://forms.gle/kVyQAUt2rzYzqWJW9