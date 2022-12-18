Harley-Davidson® and Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Biker Belles® Bring Women's Empowerment and Mentorship to Daytona

The Morning Ride™ Daytona takes place March 8, 2023, celebrating women in motorcycling and raising funds for charity at Daytona Bike Week

STURGIS, S.D., Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Biker Belles® is partnering with Harley-Davidson to bring The Morning Ride to Daytona to celebrate women riders and raise funds for worthy charities. On March 8, 2023, visitors to the 82nd annual Daytona Bike Week can join a guided ride led by Ride Captain Maggie Hicks (@themaggiehicks) and other influential women in the motorcycle industry. Reservations and donation opportunities are available at DaytonaWomensRide.com.

"Partnering alongside our friends at Harley-Davidson helps the Biker Belles mission of supporting women in motorcycling to flourish and grow," said Toni Woodruff, Biker Belles Program Director. "It's such a wonderful time to gather and ride together, however, last year sadly got rained out. We are thrilled to have another go at it on Wednesday, March 8, 2023."

The Morning Ride takes a scenic route that begins and ends at Harley-Davidson headquarters at Daytona International Speedway. This celebration of women in motorcycling is open to all riders. Registration is now open online or available the morning of the ride onsite starting at 7:30 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 9:00 a.m. for a ride led by Maggie Hicks and influential industry women to be announced. A ride-in bike show presented by Renegade Babes will follow The Morning Ride.

One hundred percent of rider contributions from The Morning Ride Daytona go to Biker Belles charities that support women and youth.

Later this year, Tuesday, Aug. 8 during the Sturgis Rally, the annual Biker Belles Women's Day will celebrate its 15th year at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Activities include a Morning Ride, Coffee Clutch brunch and speakers, Comfort Zone by Team Diva, Biker Belles Women's Bike Show, and more.

Through charitable events like Biker Belles, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has raised over $2.1 million for worthwhile causes.

More information can be found at BikerBelles.com. Follow on Instagram at @bikerbelles, @harleydavidson, @themaggiehicks

About Biker Belles

The Biker Belles is the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's celebration of women in the world of motorcycling. This leading charity event focuses on encouragement, empowerment, and mentorship. As the Home for Women Riders, the Biker Belles brings pioneering women and friends together to share their happy place, ride and support worthy charities. Buffalo Chip charity events such as the Biker Belles have raised over $2.1 million for charity. For more information, visit http://www.bikerbelles.com.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at http://www.harley-davidson.com.

