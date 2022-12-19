iMyPower Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights is launched. 12/33/51/72/96 LEDs are available
iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights.
You can enjoy beautiful, energy-efficient solar lighting without the need for expensive and messy wiring or the need to constantly replace batteries.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights. It is a great choice for Party Decorations, Home Decor, Landscape, Garden, Yard, Driveway, Pathway, Walkway, Holiday Decorations and so on.
iMyPower Solar Pathway Lights are the best outdoor LED solar lights with beautiful flickering flame design, realistic flame effect, exudes a charming atmosphere. The solar path lights will bring you a different aesthetic feeling.. Just turn on the switch on the path light to install. It will automatically turn on in darkness and turn off in daytime or in bright areas. Quick charging technology with larger size solar panel.Longer Working Time and Super Durable. IP65 waterproof performance. More detail from:
https://www.imypower.com/solar-lights/best-solar-pathway-lights.html
What are the Specification?
· Power Capacity: 400mAh~1800mAh
· Battery Type: Ni-MH battery / Li-ion battery
· Material: High-durable ABS
· Light Type: LED
· Light Number: 12/33/51/72/96
· Light Color: Yellow Flame（Dancing Flame Effect）
· Lighting time: 8~10 Hours
· Charging method: Solar Panel
· Life: >100,000 Hours
iMyPower Solar Pathway Lights Advantages:
1. With 2V 0.3W solar panel, iMyPower's solar pathway lights charge very fast. The solar lights typically illuminates for 8-10 hours after 4-6 hours of charging.
2. Adopted IP65 grade waterproof design and silicone waterproof ring. Don't worry about heavy rain, snow or frost. The split circuit board makes the chip not easy to damage.
3. Simply turn on the switch under the cap to install. It will automatically turn on in darkness and turn off in daytime or in bright areas.
4. iMyPower's operation do not have any harmful effects on the environment. All the solar deck lighting products are RoHS compliant, CE, FCC, PSE, UN38.3, MSDS certified.
Price and Availability:
iMyPower can offer competitive ex-factory prices. OEM/ODM are also welcome. The MOQ is only 200. Inquire now from:
https://www.imypower.com/inquiry.html
About iMyPower:
iMyPower is a leading global provider of portable power station, solar energy system, solar panel and solar light. The company is committed to the development, manufacture, and sales of reliable and high-quality portable outdoor power stations and solar energy products. More than 10 years experience in energy storage system, as well as 3 years integrated R & D and manufacturer of energy technology products.
More information: https://www.imypower.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imypowerenergy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iMyPowerEnergy
Mike Wang
iMyPower Energy Co., Ltd.
