The Lady receives Gold Medal at the Global Book Awards
"A lady is always an inspiration to others, just by knowing who he or she is." ”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Book Awards aim to recognize talented authors that have not received the recognition they deserve, whether in traditional publishing or in self-publishing.
— Gary Douglas
“My mother was a lady and this book is about being willing to be the lady you are. A lady never has to prove, never gives herself up, always asks questions and can choose anything. I'm grateful for the recognition of the book . The Lady is an invitation to a new way of being in the world, using kindness and elegance, without being defined by what others want you to be” shares Douglas.
The Lady is about fully receiving and enjoying the beauty, power, fun and excitement of who you are. The book examines what it means to be a lady and for women, how to be themselves. Regardless of what society thinks, whatever preconceived notions there are out in the world. The book describes a way of being that welcomes men and women to be kind, understanding, and knowledgeable about the world and how to navigate it. It contains tools and teachings Gary Douglas has developed after more than 30 years of founding the global empowerment movement Access Consciousness.
About the Author
Gary Douglas is an internationally-recognized thought leader, business innovator, bestselling author, and founder of Access Consciousness® A vocal advocate of Benevolent Capitalism and conscious leadership, believing that business can be a force for good, contribute more to the planet, and create a sustainable future. Everything Gary does is from the perspective “Where can I contribute more to the planet to create a sustainable future that creates greater possibilities for everyone?” Gary has authored or co-authored numerous books, including The Place, a Barnes and Noble #1 bestseller. He has featured in TV shows, print media, and online publications around the world. www.garymdouglas.com
The Lady now available on Amazon and at www.the-lady-book.com
Cost: $25 USD
