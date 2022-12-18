Join Hands with International Peace Commission - IPC
Think Globally - Act LocallyDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Peace Commission is inviting everyone to be part of the global noble venture that specializes in saving human rights and conserving peace around the world. With the contributions of global citizens and organizations along with collaboration with the United Nation Organs such as UNEP, UNCHR, UNDP, UNDDA, and WTO, and associated with "Conference of NGO (CONGO)" in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations Organization (UNO); This non-profit organization thrives to empower everyone through its social works. This organization is collaborating with more than 1000 International Non-Governmental organizations around the world in over 28 countries with the Primary focus on African continent development.
The organization is looking for eligible individuals to support global projects through monthly contributions or sponsorship. Active participants can become IPC Advisory Council members, IPC representatives, or IPC officials who can represent IPC in all forums while focusing on the vision and mission of helping individuals around the world. The members can also join as regular donors and supporters, supporting other IPC teams to execute their projects.
International Peace Commission is dedicated to amassing a huge range of Civil Society Organizations starting from local to international levels. It focuses on various aspects for the betterment of the global society including the youth, women empowerment, labor, education, environment, and so on.
Promote peace, health, equality, human rights, economic development, and educational access in developing nations, especially within the territory of the Organization’s Participating States
Develop, establish and maintain ‘Sister’ relationships with institutions and like-minded organizations located in high GNP countries and IPC Participating States and Nations
Encourage peace and disarmament education, research, and the dissemination of research findings within the Organization’s sphere of influence and globally
IPC also works to facilitate the participation of NGOs in the UN System. Making sure that NGOs have adequate access to UN meetings, conferences, special events, and documentation is a vital part of our work
How to get involved?
You can involve in the project in different ways which ever suit you and your schedules in daily life.
(1) Get IPC life membership and support the projects with monthly contributions or sponsorship.
(2) Be the IPC Advisory Council member and supervise the local operations in your capacity by supporting them morally & financially.
(3) Be the Project Sponsor and involve in the Pilot project establishment and launching.
(4) Be the event Partner for the project campaign and fundraising.
(5) Be the facilitator and resource provider for the Project launching.
(6) Be the IPC official and work through your network and represent IPC in all the forums as the IPC representative.
(7) Join IPC as a regular donor and supporter and help the winning team.
(8) Train the youth as their trainer to educate and prepare them for a better future.
(9) Be the IPC Ambassador in your country and enjoy the special powers & Privileges conferred by the World Chairman.
(10) Get your organization/NGO affiliated with IPC and enjoy the unlimited benefits and global networking.
