Goodbye Fairy Tales, Hello Financial Tales

Author Maximilian Dier releases “Once Upon a Milk” teaching young audiences about finance and inflation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Maximilian Dier releases Once Upon a Milk, the first book in his long-awaited series of illustrated financial tales for children called "FinTales". In today’s increasingly financialized world, entrepreneur Maximilian Dier believes that it is more important than ever to be financially literate. The lack of personal finance taught in schools has motivated Maximilian to write whimsical stories with deep-rooted financial history and satirical commentary that make learning about finance fun for the whole family.

In 1944, in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, forty-four world nations negotiated the Gold Standard which backed the new world reserve currency, the US Dollar, by gold. The book Once Upon a Milk is a lesson on inflation inspired by the end of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 and the beginning of inflationary fiat money. The story takes place in the faraway town of Brettonwood and follows the town's hard-working milkman on his daily delivery. The town of Brettonwood had the gold standard of milk. But after a sudden accident wrecks the milk truck and its precious milk cargo, the Milkman must live out his wildest fantasy if he wants to deliver on his promise to the friendly townspeople.

This is an action-packed story with hilarious writing and charming illustrations that will have readers smiling, laughing, and most of all, learning. With supporting educational and conversational material included in the book, children of all ages will finish Once Upon a Milk understanding what inflation is, the effects of money printing, and the difference between gold and fiat currencies. Not to be left out, parents will enjoy a satirical story about how policymakers flood the economy with liquidity in times of crisis and create unsustainable bull markets.

Once Upon a Milk is self-published by Maximilian Dier and is available for purchase today on Amazon. A timely book for the holidays to be enjoyed by the entire family. Keep an eye out for future financial tales about important financial topics like the Federal Reserve, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and so much more for your children and family to enjoy!

Author: Maximilian Dier, MBA, is a leading author in the genre of financial fiction for children’s illustrated literature. He is an entrepreneur by profession and an economist by hobby. His whimsical financial tales embrace his childlike imagination and his nerdy financial knowledge. His work is meant to increase financial literacy for readers of all ages.

Website: https://www.fintalemedia.com/

Book Link: https://amzn.to/3VRY112