Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TCFC, FRBA, TIG, and MAXR

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Community Financial Corporation TCFC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCFC to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of TCFC.

First Bank FRBA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FRBA and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. whereby Malvern shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of FRBA common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share outstanding.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. TIG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TIG to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MAXR to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


