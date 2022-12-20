R3 Stem Cell International Now Offering Treatments for Infertility Due to Premature Ovarian Failure

Stem cell therapy for women dealing with POF has helped many achieve success either through spontaneous pregnancy or being able to have a successful IVF procedure when all other options have failed.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International, the global leader in regenerative therapies, is now offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure (POF). The results have been exceptional for POF, with many women achieving success.

R3 offers the treatments at its international locations in Mexico, Pakistan, India, Philippines, South Africa and more to come. The regenerative therapies include both stem cells and exosomes being applied both through an IV approach and also intra-ovarian. While the procedures have been extremely successful, R3 makes sure that safety is maintained with its expert providers and first rate biologics. For stem cell treatment in Mexico, no one offers the combination of biologics quality, stem cell quantity and cost effectiveness.

Recently, R3 Stem Cell's research team published a research paper on the topic, "The Therapeutic Potential of Human Umbilical Cord Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Premature Ovarian Failure". The paper appears as an open access article in the peer reviewed Springer journal, Stem Cell Reviews and Reports and can be viewed here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12015-022-10493-y.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Stem cell therapy for women dealing with POF has helped many achieve success either through spontaneous pregnancy or being able to have a successful IVF procedure when all other options have failed. It's a game changer and we're excited to be at the forefront of this treatment!"

In addition to offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure, R3 Stem Cell International also offers regenerative procedures for over 50 different conditions. These include neurologic, orthopedic, autoimmune, organ failure such as liver, kidney, heart along with diabetes.

The process for receiving top notch stem cell therapy with R3 begins with a free consultation. To schedule the consultation, simply call R3 Stem Cell USA at +1 (844) GET-STEM, which is +1 (844) 438-7836. For additional information, visit https://R3StemCell.com