Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,602 in the last 365 days.

R3 Stem Cell International Now Offering Treatments for Infertility Due to Premature Ovarian Failure

Stem Cell Therapy for Infertility

stem cells infertility

Stem cell therapy for women dealing with POF has helped many achieve success either through spontaneous pregnancy or being able to have a successful IVF procedure when all other options have failed.”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International, the global leader in regenerative therapies, is now offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure (POF). The results have been exceptional for POF, with many women achieving success.

R3 offers the treatments at its international locations in Mexico, Pakistan, India, Philippines, South Africa and more to come. The regenerative therapies include both stem cells and exosomes being applied both through an IV approach and also intra-ovarian. While the procedures have been extremely successful, R3 makes sure that safety is maintained with its expert providers and first rate biologics. For stem cell treatment in Mexico, no one offers the combination of biologics quality, stem cell quantity and cost effectiveness.

Recently, R3 Stem Cell's research team published a research paper on the topic, "The Therapeutic Potential of Human Umbilical Cord Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Premature Ovarian Failure". The paper appears as an open access article in the peer reviewed Springer journal, Stem Cell Reviews and Reports and can be viewed here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12015-022-10493-y.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Stem cell therapy for women dealing with POF has helped many achieve success either through spontaneous pregnancy or being able to have a successful IVF procedure when all other options have failed. It's a game changer and we're excited to be at the forefront of this treatment!"

In addition to offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure, R3 Stem Cell International also offers regenerative procedures for over 50 different conditions. These include neurologic, orthopedic, autoimmune, organ failure such as liver, kidney, heart along with diabetes.

The process for receiving top notch stem cell therapy with R3 begins with a free consultation. To schedule the consultation, simply call R3 Stem Cell USA at +1 (844) GET-STEM, which is +1 (844) 438-7836. For additional information, visit https://R3StemCell.com

David Greene, MD, MBA
R3 Stem Cell International
+1 888-988-0515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

R3 Stem Cell International Now Offering Treatments for Infertility Due to Premature Ovarian Failure

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.