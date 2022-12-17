Documentary Film Rights Optioned to Gilbert King Books by Indie Atlantic Studios

Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the documentary rights to the Pulitzer Prize winning author Gilbert King's books "Devil in the Grove" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun". King will also join the producer team.

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec, 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the documentary rights to the Pulitzer Prize winning author Gilbert King's books "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found." King will also join the producer team.

Set in Central Florida, both "Devil in the Grove" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun" follow the story of the ruthless and violent Sheriff Willis McCall.

The film will be produced by Binta Niambi Brown, Matthew Wiatt, and Andy McEntire. Katie McEntire Wiatt of "Fly Like a Girl" (Gravitas Ventures) is set to direct.

King is also the writer, producer, and host of the noteworthy Bone Valley Podcast.

Katie McEntire Wiatt also directed Indie Atlantic Studio's most recent project, "Fly Like a Girl," which is currently streaming on HULU and VOD platforms. The film, which tells the inspiring story of women in aviation, features interviews with United States Senator Tammy Duckworth, veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, and U.S. National Aerobatic champion Patty Wagstaff. Gravitas Ventures acquired rights to "Fly Like a Girl" in 2020.

Binta Niambi Brown negotiated the rights deal on behalf of Indie Atlantic Studios. Sean Daily of Hotchkiss Daily & Associates represents King.

Media Contact

Matthew Wiatt, Indie Atlantic Studios, 1 863-272-1899, contact@indieatlantic.com

SOURCE Indie Atlantic Studios