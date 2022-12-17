Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,673 in the last 365 days.

Documentary Film Rights Optioned to Gilbert King Books by Indie Atlantic Studios

Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the documentary rights to the Pulitzer Prize winning author Gilbert King's books "Devil in the Grove" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun". King will also join the producer team.

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec, 17, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the documentary rights to the Pulitzer Prize winning author Gilbert King's books "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found." King will also join the producer team.

Set in Central Florida, both "Devil in the Grove" and "Beneath a Ruthless Sun" follow the story of the ruthless and violent Sheriff Willis McCall.

The film will be produced by Binta Niambi Brown, Matthew Wiatt, and Andy McEntire. Katie McEntire Wiatt of "Fly Like a Girl" (Gravitas Ventures) is set to direct.

King is also the writer, producer, and host of the noteworthy Bone Valley Podcast.

Katie McEntire Wiatt also directed Indie Atlantic Studio's most recent project, "Fly Like a Girl," which is currently streaming on HULU and VOD platforms. The film, which tells the inspiring story of women in aviation, features interviews with United States Senator Tammy Duckworth, veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, and U.S. National Aerobatic champion Patty Wagstaff. Gravitas Ventures acquired rights to "Fly Like a Girl" in 2020.

Binta Niambi Brown negotiated the rights deal on behalf of Indie Atlantic Studios. Sean Daily of Hotchkiss Daily & Associates represents King.

Media Contact

Matthew Wiatt, Indie Atlantic Studios, 1 863-272-1899, contact@indieatlantic.com

SOURCE Indie Atlantic Studios

You just read:

Documentary Film Rights Optioned to Gilbert King Books by Indie Atlantic Studios

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.