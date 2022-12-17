Answer Aide to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Grand Opening of The Ponte Vedra Location

Answer Aide is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their grand opening of the first answering service in Ponte Vedra location.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Answer Aide is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their grand opening of the first answering service in Ponte Vedra location. The ceremony will take place at 4:00 PM on January 17th at 4210 Valley Ridge Boulevard, Ste.102, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.

Answer Aide provides live answering services for small and large businesses. In addition to our agents answering your phone calls, they can also handle emails as well as online chat. The team at Answer Aide strives to make our clients look their best and help them grow.

Answer Aide opened for business in January of 2016. The call center is open 24/7. For more information, visit http://www.answeraide.com or call 904-719-8500.

Media Contact

Dave Kimble, Answer Aide, 1 (904) 719-8500, info@answeraide.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Answer Aide