Veterans and Families Finding Purpose Again After Keeping Railways Safe

Help Keep Our Country Rail Roads Safe

The Rail Auxiliary Team or “Rat Pack” is keeping the railroad safe and secure.

An estimated $2 billion per day, our drinking water could be affected & with the holidays our holiday gifts disrupted. Keeping trains moving safely, securely & at velocity is critical to our Nation.” — Mr. Rich Gent

FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They deployed overseas, some fought in wars, some prevented wars, and their families sacrificed on the home front and now these military veterans and family members are once again protecting America by keeping the railroad infrastructure safe and secure.

The recent news of the averted rail strike demonstrates how critical the railroads are to this Country. With an estimated $2 billion per day, our drinking water could be affected and with the holidays our holiday gifts disrupted. Keeping trains moving safely, securely and at velocity is critical to our Nation.

One group, the Rail Auxiliary Team or “Rat Pack” is keeping the railroad safe and secure. This group, comprised of about 70% veterans or family members is trained (no pun intended) on what is normal and not normal on the tracks. Should the team members see something out of the ordinary they know how to get this information to the right organization for the right response. Each individual goes through six hours of classroom instruction along with monthly online training and field exercises.

This type of environment is perfect for a veteran.

The Rail Auxiliary Team training allows them to keep community members safe by reporting trespassers on the train tracks, ensure railroad crossings are safe, notify appropriate authorities of homeless on or near the tracks and have been trained by the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention on how to deal with a possible suicidal individual on or near the tracks.

Last year the Rail Auxiliary provided 42 reportable events to the railroad critical call center and assisted with AMTRAKs Rail Safe events for a total of over 800 volunteer hours.

If you are a veteran or the family member of a veteran and keeping America’s railroad infrastructure safe and secure is for you, the Rail Auxiliary Team can use your knowledge and skills. Become a member of the “Rat Pack” and keep the trains moving.