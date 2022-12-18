Submit Release
NO COVID BAT RESEARCH IN CO, SAYS GRASSROOTS GROUP

Larimer County, Colorado is quietly rushing to approve an NIH-funded Covid bat research facility at a Dec. 21 public meeting. We're asking for a moratorium on building the lab until we first know what happened in Wuhan, China.

Colorado county quietly rushes to approve bat research facility at public meeting inconveniently set during the holidays

Before studying viral bats in Colorado, we first must know what happened in China.”
— Christine Bowman

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nonpartisan grassroots group called Covid Bat Research Moratorium of Colorado (CBRMC) plans to voice their concerns at a Larimer County planning meeting on December 21 regarding Colorado State University's proposal to build a 14,000 sq. ft. Covid bat research facility funded by National Institutes of Health in Fort Collins, CO.

“The county scheduled this meeting inconveniently during the holidays on December 21,” says Christine Bowman, a Fort Collins community member and spokesperson for the group. “It feels like they're trying to sneak this past the community.”

CBRMC is requesting a moratorium on the project until more is known about how Covid-19 reached the public. It's anticipated there will be an intensive investigation about the origins of Covid when the 118th Congress starts on January 3, 2023.

“We'll be at the Larimer County public forum on December 21 to express concerns about the origins of Covid-19 and the pandemic that killed millions worldwide, which started in Wuhan where NIH funded bat research in a lab like the one proposed to be built here,” says Bowman.

“Before studying viral bats in Colorado, we first must know what happened in China,” says Bowman. “I'm not against research, however, it's reasonable to question if we should build a lab in our backyard that performs the same function, funded by the same organization, run by the same people who are quite possibly responsible for the Covid pandemic.”

The public was notified by the county on November 30 about the December 21 meeting.

“How Covid spread from bats to humans – be it by natural means or by escaping from a lab under gain of function research – has yet to be determined. The proposed CSU lab will mix humans and bats with various viruses and diseases and the community isn't comfortable with the idea. If we don't learn from history, we 're destined to repeat it.”

For more information, please visit the group's Facebook page Covid Bat Research Moratorium of Colorado, https://www.facebook.com/groups/cbrmc/ or contact Christine Bowman at 970.690.8853.

- ONLINE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC: see our Facebook page for link

- Full Larimer County Planning Commission project plans at public portal: tinyurl.com/4e3d8whb
Christine Bowman
Covid Bat Research Moratorium of Colorado
+1 970-690-8853
