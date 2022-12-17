Southern California Dealership Delivers Has the New 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicle for Sale

Herman Cook Volkswagen, a San Diego County dealership, has the immensely popular 2023 VW ID.4 for sale now.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity among consumers, as ranges grow and charging times shrink. Volkswagen has one of the most popular new EVs in production, the 2023 VW ID.4. The ID.4 is an all-electric SUV or EUV that has all the conveniences of an SUV, but without the need to buy gasoline for it. Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas has the 2023 VW ID.4 for sale now.

The new ID.4 is manufactured here in the United States at a state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. Consumers can expect a variety of technological innovations in the ID.4, from the all-electric powertrain to the large infotainment system. Some of these features include:

