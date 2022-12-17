RE: ROAD CLOSURE - WEST BERKSHIRE RD BERKSHIRE
At this time the roadway is back opened. Please drive carefully.
VSP St. Albans
802.524.5993
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
West Berkshire Road in Berkshire between Collins Road and Stanley Hill Road will be shut down for the removal of a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
