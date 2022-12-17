Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Mountain Lion P-22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that mountain lion P-22 has been humanely euthanized following a comprehensive medical evaluation that found severe injuries and chronic health problems.

“P-22’s survival on an island of wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles captivated people around the world and revitalized efforts to protect our diverse native species and ecosystems,” said Governor Newsom, whose father was a founder of the Mountain Lion Foundation and championed permanent protections for the species. “The iconic mountain lion’s incredible journey helped inspire a new era of conserving and reconnecting nature, including through the world’s largest wildlife overpass in Liberty Canyon. With innovative coalitions and strategies to restore vital habitat across the state, we’ll continue working to protect California’s precious natural heritage for generations to come.”

Governor Newsom and the Legislature last year advanced more than $100 million to fund wildlife crossings, and an additional $50 million this year for this priority – including $10 million for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. Earlier this year, the Governor signed the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act directing Caltrans to identify and address barriers to wildlife corridors. In 2020, the Governor signed legislation taking action against second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, which are known to cause adverse health impacts to natural predators and endangered species.

The state this year released Pathways to 30×30 outlining a strategy to achieve its first-in-the-nation goal to conserve 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 in order to protect biodiversity, expand access to nature and tackle climate change.

