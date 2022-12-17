Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Romania

AZERBAIJAN, December 17 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Bucharest for a working visit at the invitation of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.
The head of state will attend a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”.
