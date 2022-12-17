Submit Release
Medical Aesthetics Expert Alchemy 43 Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Alchemy 43 joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical aesthetics expert representing the Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas markets.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Alchemy 43 is a medical aesthetics brand specializing in cosmetic injectables branded as micro treatments - subtle facial enhancements including Botox, filler, microneedling, PRP, Clear + Brilliant ® laser, peels & more. It started with a simple philosophy: "The best work goes unnoticed." By enhancing what you already have, our team of licensed medical practitioners work with you to personalize a custom treatment plan to have you looking and feeling your best!

Learn more about Alchemy 43 by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/alchemy-43/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/medical_aesthetics_expert_alchemy_43_joins_exclusive_haute_beauty_network/prweb19081676.htm

