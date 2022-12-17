Submit Release
Philanthropist, Rosario S. Cassata, of The Cassata Foundation Donates Toys for 45 Local Children

The Cassata Foundation Trustee Rosario S. Cassata was proud to support Officer Claudia Delgado and the Suffolk County Police Department "Shop with a Cop" along with the local Target Store.

Farmingdale, NY December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cassata Foundation was proud to partner with Officer Delgado and The Suffolk County Police Department along with Target to hold it's annual "Shop with a Cop."

Cassata Foundation, Rosario Russ Cassata, donated over $5000 dollars to provide 45 local children toys and gifts for the holidays.

Rosario S. Cassata, said "This was such a great opportunity to have the children bond with their local police officers while putting smiles on their faces."

The Cassata Foundation is a510 (c) (3) Non for Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which donates and provides gifts, grants, scholarships, to many organizations, individuals and students.

The Cassata Foundation
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
