Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning Offers Solution to Remove Carpet Ripples
When carpet starts to ripple, most people believe they must replace their carpet. Robert Atlas saw a demand for carpet stretching services.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of replacing carpet when it has rippled or bunched up, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning can fix it. Power stretching carpet will eliminate unsightly and dangerous bumps, creases and rippling in carpet. Robert Atlas, who founded Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, says there are three main reasons carpet can become loose and develop ripples:
First, is poor installation. Correct carpet installation involves power stretching of a carpet, pulling it drum-tight from wall to wall. using a power stretching tool to do this. Most carpet installers rely solely on knee kickers. But knee kickers alone are not designed to stretch the carpet, only to set the carpet on the tack strip.
Second, is that tack-strips can occasionally come loose, which can cause the carpet to loosen and ripple. Experienced stretching technicians can re-set the tack strips and re-stretch the carpet.
The third reason for carpet ripples is owner error and this is a common mistake: vacationers and ‘snowbirds’ who leave their home for an extended vacation or for the season with the A/C turned off. In the heat of an Arizona summer, this is a death sentence for your wall-to-wall carpet. The heat builds up inside residential homes, causing the latex backing of the carpet to ‘relax’, making it wrinkle and ripple. It is recommended to set the air conditioning at 85 or lower to prevent this from happening.
Free, over the phone estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning services.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and a To Fix It!
