SecurePayStubs LLC Launches a Pay Stub Generator Offering Accurate Tax Calculations for Federal and All 50 States

A paystub generator that helps small businesses create paystubs with accurate federal & state taxes at the lowest price (flat $5.99/paystub, no hidden charges).

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generating pay stubs can be a tedious process for small businesses as they have to calculate all the applicable taxes manually. The pay stub generation process becomes more complex when calculating state taxes because each US state has different payroll requirements.

To make pay stub creation as easy and accurate as possible, SecurePayStubs LLC launches a pay stub generator that supports accurate calculations for federal, state, and local taxes. Furthermore, SecurePayStubs offers its service at the lowest price ($5.99) in the market with no additional or hidden charges.

For this festive season, SecurePayStubs announces a 50% OFF from its regular pricing until January 15. Businesses can avail of this offer by using the promo code “HAPPYHOLIDAYS22” while checking out the order and get pay stubs at just $2.99 each.

Small business owners, freelancers, and independent contractors in the US can make use of SecurePayStubs to create pay stubs online with no hidden fees. In addition, businesses can leverage free paystub templates offered and customize their pay stubs with company logo.

Businesses can enter their company information, employee/contractor information, and salary information and choose a free paystub template, and SecurePayStubs will calculate all the applicable taxes for the employees in just a click. To calculate accurate tax figures, businesses are required to provide employee Form W-4 (supports both 2022 and previous year form) information, business and employee address, and employee hire date. Then, they can preview the pay stub and make sure the information entered is correct. When everything looks fine, they can download the pay stubs or let SecurePayStubs send pay stubs to employees by email on their behalf.

Of the company’s announcement, Asha Asokan from SecurePayStubs commented, “No pay stub makers available in the market provide accurate tax calculations for all the US states, which makes businesses rely on payroll software and pay a hefty amount for payroll alone. We wanted small businesses to spend less time and money on creating pay stubs and more on their business growth. That’s when the idea of SecurePayStubs was born. If a business wants to create pay stubs for their employees/contractors accurately and securely at an affordable price, then SecurePayStubs is the perfect solution.”

“We have designed the paystub generator in a way that businesses simply enter the information and download or email paystubs on their own. It’s completely self-service. Even if our customers have questions while generating pay stubs, we offer customer support by live chat and email.”, Asha Asokan continued.

For more information

To learn more about SecurePayStubs and their paystub generator, please visit their website at https://www.securepaystubs.com/ or send an email to support@securepaystubs.com.