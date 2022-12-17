Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,750 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and His Worship the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton.

Date:               

Monday, December 19, 2022


Time:             

9:00 a.m. (MST)


Location:       

Media Room, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, AB T5J 0R2


Follow us on Twitter, FacebookInstagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c9640.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.