Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and His Worship the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton.
Date:
Monday, December 19, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (MST)
Location:
Media Room, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, AB T5J 0R2
