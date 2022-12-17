PlasTech Services Inc. announces expanded fiberglass trailer lining services as it continues to provide a place for Baltimoreans to learn new skills on an industrial level. With a repair facility directly off Route I-95 and I-695, PlasTech continues to expand its capabilities to better serve tank trailer-hauling operators. PlasTech Services Inc. offers year-round service for FRP tank relines and repairs and, in some cases, is decreasing customer downtime by up to 90%.

BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE FOR BALTIMORE

PlasTech Services Inc. announces expanded fiberglass trailer lining services as it continues to provide a place for Baltimoreans to learn new skills on an industrial level.

"We perform difficult, but critical work for the Industrial sector," said Joe Onheiser, PlasTech's CEO. He continued, "Our dedicated crew works in the harshest conditions to maintain what matters and drive sustainability for the American industrial sector."

With a repair facility directly off Route I-95 and I-695, PlasTech continues to expand its capabilities to better serve tank trailer-hauling operators. PlasTech Services Inc. offers year-round service for FRP tank relines and repairs and, in some cases, is decreasing customer downtime by up to 90%.

"It just goes to show the capabilities of hard-working Marylanders," Joe Onhesier said, "we strive to provide opportunities for the inexperienced to learn the skills of the trade and build a career."

BETTER RESPONSE

"Some of our service partners were waiting up to six months to get their tank trailers relined," said Kevin Lefebvre, PlasTech's President. But, he continued, "We inspected and relined their tanker, and it was back in service in a few weeks."

"As Baltimoreans, we pride ourselves on providing a better response time, solutions, and service," Kevin Lefebvre continued, "Fiberglass Tanker relines and repairs are an ideal expansion opportunity for our business. We've been relining and repairing above-ground fiberglass tanks since 1988. Our convenient location enables us to provide efficient and effective service to our growing service partner base for FRP tank trailer haulers operating in the Eastern to the Midwest U.S."

BETTER SOLUTIONS

"I have never seen tank relines this good," said a tank inspector in Lancaster, PA, before referring a fleet manager from Michigan to PlasTech Services for a tanker reline.

Truck trailers are decommissioned due to the strict inspection process and can be out of commission while waiting on standard parts and components. However, PlasTech can custom fabricate and overwrap flanges, nozzles, hatches, manways, retainer rings, and more. As a result, FRP tank trailer haulers no longer need to stay out of service.

BETTER RESULTS

"Our goal as a company is to help our service partners solve problems and achieve operational efficiency," said Rob Hill, COO for PlasTech. He continued, "Our service partners make important investments in their equipment to be productive and profitable, and their equipment and facilities matter to them and us. So, we strive to do our part to help them decrease downtime and keep their equipment and facilities running longer."

In addition to its Baltimore, Maryland FRP tanker trailer lining business, PlasTech Services Inc. also provides specialty services from the East Coast to the Midwest: repairing and relining FRP Tankers, repairing and replacing nozzles, fixing tank leaks and shell cracks, and relining fiberglass vessels with internal corrosion barriers. They offer shutdown services for potable and wastewater industries, chemical processing operations, food and pharmaceutical, power generation, and pulp and paper manufacturing plants. PlasTech also sub-contracts for dozens of prime and general contractors seeking a reliable relationship with a specialty trade contractor.

About PlasTech Services Inc.

PlasTech Service Inc., est. in 1988, specializes in fiberglass tank repair and reline, fiberglass piping, high-performance coatings, specialty concrete, plastic welding, and mechanical services. For more information about PlasTech, visit http://www.plastechservices.com.

