Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,750 in the last 365 days.

Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. CCC BJ DLRYF ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 325,000 options (each, a "Option") to a consultant of the Company for the purchase of up to 325,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director
T: 604-715-4751
E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com
W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148452

You just read:

Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.