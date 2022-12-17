Baby born with rare birth defect awaits airway reconstruction surgery to receive artificial vocal cords. Her family raises funds for the surgery on GoFundMe.

PROVO, UT, USA, December 17, 2022

FUNDS RAISED FOR BABY BORN WITHOUT A VOICE

Billie Mortimer was born on 6/15/2022 with an extremely rare condition called Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome (CHAOS). Her vocal cords are fused together, narrowing her airway to the size of a straight pin. She is completely unable to vocalize. She received an emergency tracheostomy surgery 5 days after her birth. Now she must wait to receive airway reconstruction surgery. The surgery will remove the obstruction in her airway and attempt to construct artificial vocal cords by utilizing a cartilage graft from her ribcage.

Billie’s parents, Benjamin and Eliza Mortimer, have started the GoFundMe campaign #BeBilliesVoice to raise funds for Billie’s surgery and other expenses, including those of a necessary move out of state due to inadequate medical assistance in Utah. Although full-time nursing is a medical necessity for Billie due to her high risk for accidental asphyxiation, insurance has denied the claim. Without a nurse, the Mortimers were forced to quit their jobs to become full-time caregivers to Billie.

The Mortimer family is now in the process of moving to stay with relatives in Oregon.

Help Baby Billie Get Her Voice