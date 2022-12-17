CBP Officers Seize Over $840K in Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $840,000 in street value.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and the technology they utilize on a daily basis played a key role in the discovery of narcotics,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “I congratulate the officers in their continued efforts to uphold the CBP mission and protect the public from illegal narcotics.”

Packages containing 91 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, December 13, CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real Bridge encountered a 38-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.6 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $842,504.

The driver was arrested. CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

