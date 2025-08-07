Border Patrol Agents Apprehend 2 Indian Nationals in Bridgewater, ME

BRIDGEWATER, Maine — Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Indian nationals who illegally crossed the international boundary on foot near Bridgewater, Maine, on Friday, August 1. The illegal aliens face prosecution under 8 U.S. Code § 1325 and will also be placed into removal proceedings. These apprehensions are unique in that Border Patrol agents in Maine have only encountered 15 Indian nationals in the previous three fiscal years.

Border Patrol agents remain vigilant in patrolling the border and using all the tools at their disposal to execute the mission of establishing the most secure border in national history. Maine has recently hired new Border Patrol agents to support this effort.

“While the U.S. Border Patrol is experiencing record breaking low numbers of illegal crossings, some individuals still attempt to violate our laws. If you cross our borders illegally you will be apprehended, prosecuted and deported back to your country of origin,” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley.

The message is clear: If you enter the United States illegally, you will be apprehended, and the appropriate consequences will be enforced under the law. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for individuals illegally present in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them.

Participants can use the CBP Home app to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible individuals may qualify for travel assistance, document support, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any individual who uses the app and confirms their departure through it will receive a $1,000 stipend. To begin the process, visit the CBP Home app at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.

