Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,678 in the last 365 days.

Great Panther Makes Voluntary Assignment into Bankruptcy Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited GPLDK ("Great Panther" or the "Company") made a voluntary assignment into bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") following the Supreme Court of British Columbia granting an order terminating of its proceedings under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"). Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. was appointed licensed insolvency trustee of Great Panther's estate (the "Trustee").

The bankruptcy of Great Panther does not affect Great Panther's subsidiaries, and the Trustee will now exercise the rights of Great Panther as shareholder.  Great Panther's Brazilian subsidiary, Mina Tucano Ltda. ("Mina Tucano") and its two shareholders, Beadell (Brazil) Pty Ltd and Beadell (Brazil 2) Pty Ltd, remain subject to a judicial reorganization proceeding in the judicial district of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The judicial reorganization proceeding is a court-supervised arrangement between debtors and their creditors to allow the debtors to attempt to restructure their operations and liabilities and in order to address a situation of financial distress. The Company's Peruvian subsidiaries are not directly impacted by the filing, although funding to those subsidiaries has ceased, and notice has been provided to the Government of Peru.

A creditors' meeting will be scheduled under the BIA, and the Trustee will contact known creditors in advance of the meeting to provide relevant information.

Prior to its application to terminate the CCAA proceeding and the assignment into bankruptcy, Alan Hair, Joseph Gallucci, Trudy Curran, and John Jennings resigned from the Company's board of directors.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining is a precious metals producer focused on the operation of the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil where the Company controls a land package covering nearly 200,000 hectares in the prospective Vila Nova Greenstone belt.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-makes-voluntary-assignment-into-bankruptcy-under-the-bankruptcy-and-insolvency-act-canada-301705554.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

You just read:

Great Panther Makes Voluntary Assignment into Bankruptcy Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.