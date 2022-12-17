Submit Release
Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis

Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays.

Ricardo Quinones of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC represented Transport Properties in the transaction.

For leasing inquiries, please reach out to Patrick Reilly, SIOR (Patrick.Reilly@jll.com).

About Transport Properties

Transport Properties specializes in developing and enhancing property for trucks, trailers, buses, construction, and materials storage ranging from single tenant to large-scale, complex integrated facilities.

For more information, visit https://www.transportprop.com/

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

For more information, visit https://db2re.com/

