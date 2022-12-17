Greenberg Traurig's Daniel H. Black Once Again Named to Variety's Dealmakers Impact Report

Daniel H. Black, vice chair of the Global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Variety magazine's 2022 "Dealmakers Impact Report."

The annual list features the major players in the entertainment industry – including business leaders, executives, and attorneys – who shepherded the most important deals over the previous 12 months. Variety cited Black's recent work for toy giant Spin Master, the NBA's Golden State Warriors, and Litmus Music, which recently completed a $500 million capital raise with the Carlyle Group, as examples of his "dealmaking prowess." This year marks the eighth time in the last decade that Black has appeared on the industry list.

A shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles office, Black's status was forged over a wide-ranging career, both as a private practitioner and as lead in-house counsel on major transactions at film studios, television networks, streaming services, and web content producing entities. His clients include production, distribution, internet, video game, and augmented reality companies, as well as advertising agencies, showrunners and producers, and on-air television and sports personalities. Black routinely advises senior entertainment and media executives on their overall legal and business strategies and has leveraged his knowledge and experience to further social justice and the equitable evolution of the entertainment and media industry.

