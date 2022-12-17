Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals at the 2022 Tequila Mezcal Challenge

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded eight (8) medals at the 2022 Tequila Mezcal Challenge (TMC) – surpassing all other tequilas. The TMC awarded Cierto two (2) Gold medals, four (4) Silver medals and two (2) Bronze medals. With these new honors, Cierto has won six hundred two (602) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 602 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About Tequila Mezcal Challenge

The Tequila Mezcal Challenge, organized by Wine Country Network, is the largest spirits competition dedicated to defining excellence in more than 60 categories of tequila, mezcal and agave spirits. All spirits are tasted double-blind by a prestigious and well-rounded panel of beverage professionals including master sommeliers, journalists, retail buyers and F&B directors.

