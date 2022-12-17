Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals at the 2022 USA Spirits Ratings

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded eight (8) medals at the 2022 USA Spirits Ratings (USASR) – surpassing all other tequila brands. The USASR awarded Cierto one (1) Gold medal and seven (7) Silver medals. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred eighty-eight (588) international medals and awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005482/en/

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 588 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

Learn more at cierto.com.

For press or other inquiries, please contact press@ciertotequila.com.

About USA Spirits Ratings

The USA Spirits Ratings was created by the Beverage Trade Network, the US-based drinks events, services, business and publishing group, which also operates the USA Wine Ratings and the USA Beer Ratings. The competition, whose judging panel is comprised exclusively of seasoned hospitality professionals, is aimed assessing consumer appeal and commercial relevance, incorporating scores for quality, value and packaging.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005482/en/