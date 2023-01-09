Go Solar Florida State Assists Sunshine State Homeowners Take Advantage of Solar Incentives & Savings
Go Solar Florida State, one of the leading Florida solar installers, is taking initiative to assist homeowners in taking advantage of current solar incentives.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES , January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of Go Solar Florida State are encouraging Florida homeowners to take advantage of FL solar incentives and invest in solar panels for their homes. “Florida is an excellent state for solar power,” they say. “After all, there’s a reason they call it the Sunshine State!”
Solar panels work by collecting sunlight and converting it into usable power, they explain. “The state’s sunny weather means lots of solar power from even a small solar array. You can also enjoy solar power year-round, since the state sees long, sunny days even in wintertime.”
There are many advantages to using solar power and investing in panels, they explain further. “Using solar power means lowered electric costs. Some homeowners can even eliminate those bills altogether. Also, you’ll have less worry about skyrocketing energy rates when you choose solar. You also won’t need to worry about how often you’re running the AC in the summertime or using those high-end electronics when you go solar.”
A solar array also means clean energy, produced without fumes or emissions. “Electricity itself is clean and pollutant free,” explains the owners of Go Solar Florida State. “However, power plants creating that electricity are responsible for tons of emissions yearly. Consequently, switching to solar means reducing your carbon footprint and the pollutants for which you’re responsible.”
With all these benefits of going solar, the owners of Go Solar Florida State also explained that now is the best time to invest in a solar array. “Florida solar incentives make a new panel system more affordable than ever. For anyone who’s put off a solar investment due to its installation costs, now is the time to call!”
The team at Go Solar Florida State is happy to discuss and explain FL solar tax credit savings available currently. “The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act expanded federal tax credits for solar installations,” they note. “You can now claim 30% of your total solar installation costs from the year of installation until 2033. After that, your credit drops to 26% and then 22% in 2034.”
These are credits on your federal tax returns, they note. “So, if you spend $10,000 on a solar installation in 2023, for example, you can probably expect to claim a $3000 credit on your tax return at the end of that year.” That credit lowers your tax bill significantly, which is an excellent opportunity for homeowners. “That credit also applies to your entire costs,” they note. “This means the panels, racking system, inverters, and everything else needed for your solar array.”
There are also state incentives and possible community incentives depending on where you live in the state. State incentives include Florida Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Financing, Florida Sales Tax Exemption/Exclusion, Property Tax Exemption, and the potential for net metering.
Go Solar Florida State urges homeowners to take advantage of this opportunity quickly, however. “Utility costs, like everything else, are going up at an alarming rate. However, investing in solar means lowering those bills for homeowners. It also means being able to update your appliances and electronics without having to worry about ramping up your energy costs.”
The team also notes another benefit to investing in solar for your home. “Solar arrays typically increase property values, often by four percent or more. This also lets you build equity faster in your home. This is just one more solar incentive that makes it an excellent choice for any property.”
Go Solar Florida State is currently accepting virtual appointments for solar price quotes. Also, their team is happy to answer a homeowner’s questions about solar panel installation and how much you can save with a solar array. However, they encourage property owners to call them and make an appointment quickly, as scheduling is always on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, the team at Go Solar Florida State always orders new panels for every installation, ensuring quality. In turn, your solar installation project needs ample time for completion. Their mailing address is 458 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801, but they service throughout the state. To find out more about today’s solar incentives and how they can work for your property, give Go Solar Florida State a call.
